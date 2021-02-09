As Saskatchewan continues to experience extreme cold temperatures, residents in the province have set a new record for the consumption of natural gas.

The new record of 1.57 petajoules was reported on Tuesday by SaskEnergy. The previous record of 1.55 was set on Jan. 15 2020.

A petajoule is a unit of measurement that represents a million gigajoules. The average home uses around 100 gigajoules of natural gas every year.

For the last eight years Saskatchewan residents have matched or broken the record for natural gas consumption.