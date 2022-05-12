Sask. residents warned to be on the lookout for financial scam

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning the public to be diligent since scammers have been impersonating financial or law enforcement officers in other provinces.

By impersonating officials, the scammers have persuaded people to download an app, which allows them to take control of computers and access private information, according to a release from the FCAA.

FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrisan said since financial scams are becoming more difficult to spot, residents should exercise caution.

“The best way to keep your money safe is to always assume someone could be a scammer. Double-check and do your due diligence. Do not trust until you know it is safe to do so,” he said.

The tips the FCAA provide are:

Never give someone remote access to your computer or laptop.

Never provide personal information, including credit card, your driver's license or passport information, without first verifying the authenticity of the person or company asking for it.

If you feel something is not right, trust your instincts and stop communication with the person.

The FCAA said they would never ask someone to download an app, request access to a computer, or ask for payment to recover stolen funds. The FCAA said these actions are suspicious and to call their main line at 306-787-5645 to verify someone’s identity.