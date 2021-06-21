Sask. residents who received first COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 15 now eligible for second dose

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for anyone in the province who got their first dose on of before May 15.

Eligibility for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan will be determined by the date of the first dose starting 8 a.m. Monday.

Everyone who has a first dose will be eligible to receive a second after 28 days on Thursday.

The province said second doses should be completed as soon as possible because of “an increasing risk of Delta variant.”

MRNA VACCINES INTERCHANGEABLE

Residents are reminded that not all vaccine types are available at all clinics. The vaccine type available at each clinic is listed on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website.

The SHA said residents who received Pfizer or Moderna as their first dose should take whichever one is first available for their second dose.

The government said it will continue to allow residents the option to get AstraZeneca as a second dose, despite a recent decision by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

BOOKING AN APPOINTMENT

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.

There are also a number of drive-thru and walk-in clinics available across the province.

When booking an appointment, residents will have to know the date of their first shot. The date is noted on the immunization card given at the first dose appointment.

If the card has been misplaced, the date can be found on the immunization history page of the person’s MySaskHealthRecord account or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).