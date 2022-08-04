Sask. restaurants want access to better liquor pricing for offsale competition

A restaurant lobby group has given Saskatchewan a low score when it comes to liquor policies. Restaurants don’t receive a wholesale discount when buying stock from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

Restaurants argue they need to have access to better prices in order to compete for customer offsale business.

“We’ve always been at a disadvantage where pricing comes in place because as restaurants we don’t qualify for wholesale pricing so we have to buy at retail,” Amanda Carter from Bar Willow Eatery said.

A national restaurant lobby group gave Saskatchewan a “C”grade when it come to liquor policies. Five other provinces were also lumped into the same category. The lack of a liquor wholesale discount is the driving factor.

“It’s hard to offsale when you don’t have that wholesale pricing advantage like the private liquor stores do and SLGA,” Carter said.

Charging more than liquor stores means Saskatchewan restaurants don’t sell a lot of offsale, although customers do appreciate the convenience.

“I have done it from here because they have an amazing wine selection and they let me do it, we can cap it and take it home,” restaurant customer Jeff Klein said.

SLGA said restaurants can negotiate a discount through a private liquor store but it won’t be as low as wholesale, however, Saskatchewan restaurants say they need the full discount in order to be competitive in the offsale business.