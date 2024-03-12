Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use

The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.

Those charged could face fines of up to $100,000.

“The main focus here is really on possession in public-urban spaces,” said Minister of Justice Bronwynn Eyre at a press conference Tuesday. “It’s unlikely many bears are wandering around downtown Regina or Saskatoon.”

The regulations will apply only to public urban areas, not rural or northern areas where bear spray is typically used for safety purposes.

The regulations will not apply to those, including conservation officers, hunters and hikers, who require protection from wildlife in the course of their employment or recreational activities.

People will be permitted to transport bear spray from a retail location to a place where it can be lawfully stored (eg. a private home) or lawfully used (eg. a camping trip).

Lower capsaicin-concentration products (such as "dog spray") will not apply under these regulations.

It comes as the use of wildlife control products, most commonly bear spray, is on the rise according to local police.

“Bear spray offences are something police officers in our city, and beyond, are dealing with almost daily,” Regina Police Service (RPS) Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies said in a media release. “Any time we have a new tool we can use to hold offenders accountable and deter such crimes, we welcome it.”

“Bear spray is not being used appropriately,” said Estevan Police Chief and Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police president Rich Lowen. “And when it is not being used the way it’s intended, it becomes a problem.”

In the past five years, municipal police services have reported 3,000 incidents where bear spray was listed as the primary weapon.

Saskatoon police stats show 968 incidents have occurred since 2019 while 676 have happened in Regina during that same time, according to RPS.

“People are fearful for their safety,” Eyre said. “We’re seeing these in a number of areas in our cities.”

Chief Lowen says incidents are on the rise because bear spray is no easy to get.

“When it’s available to use in urban areas, people are going to use it,” he said.

The regulations also do not apply to retailers or impose additional record-keeping or identification requirements.

Currently, retailers can only sell to individuals over the age of 18 and purchasers must present government ID at the store.

The province says additional regulations surrounding purchase was not required.

“There are safeguards in place,” Eyre said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t sending a message, the use of bear spray when hiking or hunting is somehow wrong.”

“This is an urban safety issue,” she added.

Both local police and the province were open to expanding the regulations should they be necessary.

“Right now, we’re satisfied with the measures in place,” Lowen said. “We’re open to examining how it evolves and see if there needs to be changes.”

“We’re always working with government to see if those changes are needed,” he added.

In limited, appropriate instances, a person may also be permitted to carry bear spray in an urban space if the holder can demonstrate a reasonable need to carry the product for protection; for example, if a bear was recently sighted near their community.