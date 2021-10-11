Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUs

In light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.

According to a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), all provincial ICUs and cardiac care units in Saskatoon and Regina are restricted to two family or support persons, with only one person allowed to be present at a time.

For patients receiving palliative and end-of-life care, there is no change to family visitations, the SHA said. The current guidelines allow two designated people at a time in the ICUs or elsewhere.

The increased visitation restrictions come as the province reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the province reported 333 people with COVID-19 are in hospital with 79 people in ICU.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 486, or 40 per 100,000 people.

Saskatoon and Regina added 236 and 143 new COVID-19 cases respectively over the weekend.

A recent Nanos Research survey sponsored by CTV News found 40 per cent of Canadians support healthcare workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. The poll showed 24 per cent of Canadians somewhat support this move while 21 per cent said they oppose the idea of healthcare workers refusing treatment to unvaccinated patients.

On Friday, the province announced it was assembling a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.

The Covid Enforcement Team (CET) will be responsible for enforcing the indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirements at places like gym and restaurants, according to a Saskatchewan Health Authority presentation to doctors on Thursday night.