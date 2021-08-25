Sask. RMs association calls on federal government to prioritize rural cell service, internet

Imagine not having a reliable internet connection and constantly dropping calls on your cell phone.

That’s the reality Jeff Hoiness is facing. He farms in the Rural Municipality of Lost River, about 77 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

“We can have full coverage right here and I go as little as three to four miles and I'm dropping calls, I can’t receive calls,” Hoiness said.

“We pay around $100 per month to have decent internet, but not super fast.”

It’s broadband and cell service connectivity like this that has the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) calling on the new federal government to make changes for rural residents.

The federal election is set to take place on Sept. 20.

“Our broadband service in rural Saskatchewan leaves a lot to be desired and I think it’s come to light during the COVID crisis,” said SARM president Ray Orb.

“It should be an essential service and we’ve told the federal government and our province, it’s no different than electricity and safe drinking water. Those are important to our way of life and internet needs to be there.”

Orb said many rural councils have struggled to make meetings virtual because of a lack of internet reliability in rural Saskatchewan.

As the pandemic continues, the need to shore up reliable internet connectivity increases, according to Hoiness.

“It’s quite frustrating for a business person. Let's take the personal side out of it. The business side of it, as we’re used to being instantly connected, it can be very frustrating and challenging,” he said.

Beyond that, he said there’s the safety aspect. If there’s an emergency and you can’t make a call, it could have serious consequences, Hoiness said.

“We’re 30 miles from the largest centre in Saskatchewan and we don’t have cell coverage. We’re not talking about being secluded. We’re not in the north,” Hoiness said.

SARM is also asking the new federal government to look at more immediate ways of supporting the agriculture industry by bringing in more support services ahead of the Liberal government’s timeline of 2023.

Orb said the current carbon-pricing scheme also needs to be withdrawn as it put even more pressure on farmers and ranchers.

In a news release, SARM said agriculture continues to be a major contributor to the provincial economy.

With risk management programs being funded significantly less than they were a decade ago, despite unprecedented risks from trade barriers and drought, it’s imperative that farmers be included in developing the next Agricultural Policy Framework due in 2023, reads the release.

