Sask. Ronald McDonald House gets $225K donation
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
The Saskatoon Knights of Columbus has donated $225,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families of sick children to stay if they have to travel to Saskatoon for medical treatment. They also offer support programs and resources.
Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 1517 raised the money and delivered it on Wednesday morning.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Saskatchewan helps families across the province, according to a RMHC news release.
