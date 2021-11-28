Sask. Roughriders clinch Western Final spot

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are heading to the CFL Western Final after beating the Calgary Stampeders in overtime.

Brett Lauther's 34-yard field was the difference as the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeat the Calgary Stampeders 33-30.

The Roughriders will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a spot in the Grey Cup up for grabs at IG Field on Dec. 5.

More to come…