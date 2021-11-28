Sask. Roughriders clinch Western Final spot
CTV News Regina Video Journalist
Mackenzie Read
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are heading to the CFL Western Final after beating the Calgary Stampeders in overtime.
Brett Lauther's 34-yard field was the difference as the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeat the Calgary Stampeders 33-30.
The Roughriders will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a spot in the Grey Cup up for grabs at IG Field on Dec. 5.
More to come…
