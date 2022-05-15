Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike

The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.

The CFL and players' association were unable to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The union has directed players from seven of the CFL's nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players will report to camp but will join the work stoppage once provincial labour laws allow. And while the union says Montreal Alouettes players won’t report Sunday, there's confusion regarding whether Quebec labour laws would put them in a legal strike position.

This is the first strike in the CFL since 1974.

