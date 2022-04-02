Sask. Rush lay off head coach, GM and Quinlan to take over remainder of season

Saskatchewan Rush head coach Jeff McComb has been let go by the team’s general manager with four games left in the season.

General manager Derek Keenan and assistant manager Jimmy Quinlan will serve as head coaches for the rest of the 2022 season, the Rush said in a news release Saturday.

“30 years in this league and this is by far the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Keenan in the release.

He says “it’s clear” the team has not met expectations this year but McComb is not solely to blame. Keenan described him as a “great coach.” He went further by describing him as diligent, creative and detailed in the release.

“Jeff has done the work that’s expected of a head coach, but the team has not performed to the level of our expectations,” Keenan said.

McComb joined the Rush coaching staff in 2014 and helped lead the team to three National Lacrosse League championships during his time.

The Rush holds a 4-10 record this season under McComb.

The lacrosse team will be looking towards Quinlan for the rest of the season and next year. He will lead the team into the 2022-23 campaign as head coach.

According to the news release, Quinaln is the only player in the Rush franchise to have his number retired and served as team captain from 2011 to 2013.

In the meantime, Kennan will be looking to fill the offensive coaching position for the Rush during the 2022 off-season.

The Rush’s next home game is scheduled for April 9 where they are set to face off against the Vancouver Warriors at 8 p.m.