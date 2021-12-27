Sask. Rush postpone home game scheduled for New Year’s Eve
The Saskatchewan Rush’s second home game of the season set for New Year’s Eve has been postponed.
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Monday that it is postponing all three games scheduled for this week, including the one at SaskTel Centre.
“We have been in constant contact with authorities, the media, and business partners and officials on both sides of the border monitoring developments up to the minute,” the NLL said in a statement.
“We do this out of an abundance of caution which will keep the competitive balance of our league in place while making sure that our number one priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of our athletes, our coaches, our staff and our fans.”
The NLL said it expects to play week six of the season on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022.
