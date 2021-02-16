Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to March 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

Indoor public gatherings are limited to 30 people, for events such as weddings, funerals, banquets or conferences.

Both private and public outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces, province wide. Visits to all long-term care and personal care homes are on hold, with exceptions made for compassionate reasons only.

At restaurants and bars, seating is limited to four people per table and establishments must take down contact information for each group.

All team and group sports, activities, games, recitals and practices are paused. This includes hockey, curling, cheerleading, dance and other sports. For children, groups of eight can still get together to practice or train.