Sask.'s South East leads in new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – with 31 new cases reported in the province’s South East zone.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (three), North West (six), North Central (nine), Saskatoon (six), Central West (one), Central East (eight), Regina (eight), South West (three), South Central (two) and South East (31) zones and three (3) new cases have pending residence details.

There was one additional death reported. To date, 927 Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19.

Sixty-one new recoveries were reported Wednesday.

Active cases sit at 735, up 20 from 715 of Tuesday. The seven-day average of daily new cases at 72, or 6 per 100,000 people.

There are 133 Saskatchewan residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 35 in intensive care. Four Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs.

Health care workers have administered 1,744,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 5,430 from Tuesday. The province has 836,064 fully vaccinated residents.

The Ministry of Health did not report the number of vaccine doses administered to children ages five to 11 on Wednesday.