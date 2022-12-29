Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
Across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, a total of 72 lottery prizes of at least $1 million were won in 2022, totaling more than $319 million, which is the second-highest total ever in the region, Sask Lotteries said.
In Saskatchewan, the nine new millionaires took home a combined $150 million in winnings, including a $70 million win by Regina resident Dale McEwan in April, who took home the largest prize ever won in the western Canada lottery region.
McEwan bought the winning ticket in Dunmore, Alta. on April 1.
In Alberta 49 winners took home a prize of at least $1 million and in Manitoba nine winners took home at least $1 million.
