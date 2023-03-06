Sask. saw 70% jump in fuel theft last year, according to RCMP

Theft of diesel and gas were up considerably across the province in 2022 according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

In total, police received 818 reports of fuel theft from across the province, marking a 70 per cent increase from 2021, RCMP said in a news release.

The total consisted of 510 reports of someone fueling up at a service station and leaving without paying, 177 reports of theft from large fuel tanks or heavy machinery and 106 reports of theft from bulk fuel tanks at businesses, farms and rural municipalities.

The remaining 85 reports included stolen jerry cans and similar containers, RCMP said.

The detachments receiving the most reports of fuel theft were:

Battlefords (61)

Saskatoon (58)

Shellbrook (46)

Swift Current (39)

Police explained that reports of fuel theft have continued into 2023 with two recent incidents involving tank drilling reported to the RCMP’s Punnichy detachment on Feb. 27.

Saskatchewan RCMP offered some tips to help prevent fuel theft. They include: