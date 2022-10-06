Sask. school division sees rapid growth

The school division encompassing communities around Saskatoon has seen an increase of 220 students this fall, far outpacing the expected growth, according to a press release.

Prairie Spirit School Division (PSSD) currently has 11,999 students in its 47 school, the release says. The division serves 28 communities surrounding the Saskatoon area.

The school division credits the higher enrollment to several factors, including students transferring back into schools from home-based learning, and their communities being high-growth regions of the province.

In June, the division indicated they expected about 11,929 students this fall, which was an increase of 150 bodies over last year.

At the time, the division was concerned about its budget.

“We are concerned about sustainability because we’re using reserves to balance the budget,” board chair Bernie Howe said in a PSSD news release.

Enrolment is a key factor for the province in deciding how to divvy up funding between its 27 school divisions.

Student enrolment in the division has increased by over 3,000 students since its formation in 2006. The division runs north as far as Mistawasis First Nation, west to Perdue and Borden, Hanley to the south and east to Colonsay.