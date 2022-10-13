Sask. senior charged with possession of child porn

A North Battleford man was charged with possession of child pornography after a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit investigation.

ICE members executed a search warrant on October 12 at a home in North Battleford that was identified as the source of child porn files were being shared online.

As a result, 75-year-old John Herman Mahler has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released from police custody on numerous conditions.