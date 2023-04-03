Sask. senior hockey team's Zamboni celebration goes viral

The league championship celebration of a local Saskatchewan senior hockey team has gone viral.

After winning the Qu'Appelle Valley Highway Hockey League Championship Saturday over the Grenfell Spitfires, the Balcarres Broncs took its trophy celebration to new heights — on the back of the rink’s Zamboni.

The celebration was shared by Saskatchewan Senior Hockey Podcast, Monday Nooner.

Since its posting on Sunday afternoon, the video has received over 85,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

The celebration was also shared by the popular, all-things-hockey podcast; Spittin’ Chiclets.

The @BroncsBronx have taken the lead for #CellySZN pic.twitter.com/R7AOmVMKTz

Multiple versions of the celebration were also posted to to various social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook.

The celebration may have looked like a reaction following the win, but head coach and general manager Craig Geisler told CTV News that stories shared early in the playoff run led to the eventual trip on the Zamboni.

“Some of the guys that have played [in the] pros saw some celebrations on Zambonis. They figured when we were down a couple playoff series that they’d be going on the Zamboni if they won — lo and behold, it ended that way,” he said.

Geisler said the reaction from the video has been mostly positive.

“It was truly just boys having fun, and the town having fun. There were lots of family members there, it was a good, warm feeling, everyone trying to celebrate a nice victory,” he said.

Surrounded by the players during the celebration were fans from the community, as well as friends and family of the players, Geisler said.

He added that sharing the championship with the community was the best part of the win.

“Events like this in a small town are just huge. The rink was filled to the rafters, everybody was talking about it — they’re still talking about it, days after. The community is the main reason you run it. To share that at home … an unbelievable experience,” Geisler said.

Balcarres is located just under 100 kilometres northeast of Regina, and has a population of roughly 500 residents.