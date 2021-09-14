Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases

Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 506 new cases, 436 were unvaccinated, 22 are partially vaccinated and 58 are fully vaccinated.

The Government of Saskatchewan has started releasing COVID-19 data for youth broken down into two age groups: 0-11 and 12-19.

On Tuesday, 101 of the 506 new reported cases were in the 0-11 age group. Children under 12 are not currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

Two people died after testing positive for the disease. One death was located in the North West zone while the other was from the Saskatoon zone. According to the province, the deaths were in the 40-59 and 80-plus age groups.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North Central (four), Far North East (64), North West (64), North Central (74), North East (25), Saskatoon (97), Central West (eight), Central East (21), Regina (45), South West (12), South Central (17) and South East (22) zones.

An additional 41 new cases are pending residence information.

There are 3,929 are considered active.

Saskatchewan has 225 people in hospital related to COVID-19 including 43 patients in intensive care. This hospitalization total is the second highest the province has seen throughout the pandemic, having doubled since August.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 406, or 33.7 per 100,000 population. The average has risen steadily and sits at its highest point of the pandemic.

Saskatchewan health care workers have administered 1,503,385 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 665 from Monday. There are 709,915 residents fully vaccinated.

According to the government, a total of 12,461 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,825 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 3,210 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 482 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).