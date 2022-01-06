Sask. sets housing sales record, beating 2007 mark by 17%

Saskatchewan set a housing sales record with 17,387 sales in 2021, a new high which surpassed the previous record in 2007 by 17 per cent, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

“Improved savings from those not financially impacted by COVID-19, combined with low lending rates, has supported the strong sales environment we saw throughout 2021. For Saskatchewan, this shift was welcome news as the economic landscape pre-pandemic caused challenges in the housing market,” CEO Chris Guérette said in a news release.

Reductions in inventory and strong demand ensured the market favoured the seller throughout most of the year. This resulted in an annual benchmark price gain of over seven per cent. However, that did not erase the losses recorded throughout 2015- 2019 and prices remain three per cent below the 2014 high, the release said.

There is also significant variation depending on property type and location. In Saskatchewan, single-family home prices are only one per cent below previous highs, whereas condominium properties remain 17 per cent below the 2014 high.

With 5,403 sales in 2021, Saskatoon was 19 per cent higher than the previous record set in 2014. On average, inventory levels in Saskatoon were 19 per cent lower than the 10-year average.

Prices in Warman rose the most in the province, at 13 per cent. New record prices occurred in Saskatoon, Martensville, Warman, Humboldt, Melfort, North Battleford and Meadow Lake.

The association expects some price growth in 2022, though at a much slower pace than in 2021.