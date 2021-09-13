Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200

The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.

Eighty-nine per cent of the new cases are in residents who are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Case Update September 13, 2021:



Of the 449 new COVID-19 cases today, 387 (86%) unvaccinated, 14 (3%) were partially vaccinated and 48 (11%) were fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Uo543Ok0CP

The new case count breaks the record of 441 set on Nov. 21, 2020.

The province also said four more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 625.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients surpassed 200 for the first time since April. As of Monday, there are 209 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province.

According to a tweet from the province, the COVID-19 dashboard update has been delayed due to technical difficulties.

