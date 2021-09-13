Sask. sets record for new daily COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations surpass 200
The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.
Eighty-nine per cent of the new cases are in residents who are not fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 Case Update September 13, 2021:
Of the 449 new COVID-19 cases today, 387 (86%) unvaccinated, 14 (3%) were partially vaccinated and 48 (11%) were fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Uo543Ok0CP
The new case count breaks the record of 441 set on Nov. 21, 2020.
The province also said four more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 625.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients surpassed 200 for the first time since April. As of Monday, there are 209 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province.
According to a tweet from the province, the COVID-19 dashboard update has been delayed due to technical difficulties.
More to come…
-
B.C. to lift state of emergency prompted by wildfiresB.C. will end its state of emergency, prompted by the challenging wildfires, on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.