Sask. shifting to monthly COVID-19 reporting

Saskatchewan is shifting to monthly COVID-19 reporting this summer, the provincial government announced Thursday.

The final weekly report will be released on June 30. Then, the first monthly three-week report will be released on July 21, with information from June 26-July 16.

The first monthly report will be released on August 18, for the period of July 17-August 13.

The government said the Ministry of Health and other partners will continue to monitor COVID-19, but the frequency of reporting could be adjusted again in the future.

“We will continue to ensure that people have access to information on a monthly basis, through detailed public health analysis, and more frequent reporting if concerning trends emerge,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said in a news release.

The epidemiological report will continue to be released at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday monthly and can be accessed on the government’s website.

Shahab suggests that Saskatchewan residents continue to do their own personal risk assessment over the summer.

"They should continue considering using a mask and improving ventilation if hosting a crowded indoor event; or better still, spend time outdoors during our great Saskatchewan summer,” he said.

Shahab encouraged everyone to stay up to date on any COVID-19 booster doses they are eligible for.