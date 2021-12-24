Sask. shoppers rushing for last-minute gifts

Christmas Day is fast approaching and some Saskatoon shoppers left purchasing gifts until the last minute.

One of those was Ashleigh Charlebois, who was in search of gifts for her aunt and uncle.

“There’s always the last-minute gift card or just getting something warm and fuzzy for your family and friends. It’s nice to make people feel loved and good.”

Charlebois headed down to Market mall.

“When you think that you're so ahead, there’s always just the last person that you just go ohh shoot, we just kind of forgot.”

Amber Fossenier and her son Carter were another pair rushing to the finish line to wrap up holiday shopping.

“I work at a digital marketing agency so we’ve been really busy all of the Christmas promos and everything so we just finished up work and we headed over to the mall,” said A. Fossenier.

Carter was in search of a gift for his brother.

“I’m hoping to get my little brother Hot Wheels because he likes cars and stuff.”

As people flock to Midtown mall, stores are glad to welcome in customers in need of gifts. Sales Associate at Peach by Adi Kirti Kalsi says the past two days have been crazy.

“It was too busy, mall was super busy, like a lot of traffic of people,” said Kalsi.

Peach by Adi sells sunglasses, masks, bags, jewellery and other accessories.

“They are looking for the gifts for their near and dear ones.”

Salt 1st One which sells Himalayan Salts is also experiencing a surge in cusomters. It says sales have “doubled maybe even tripled over the last three days.”

“The past few days it’s definitely picked up. We’ve noticed that people are definitely doing their last-minute Christmas Shopping,” Paige Zacharias employee, Salt 1st One, said.

Both stores are anticipating high sales heading into Boxing Week.