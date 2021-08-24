Sask. Sikh community celebrate with Saskatoon parade

Hundreds gathered on the streets of Saskatoon, despite the morning rainfall, for the annual Sikh Day Parade in Saskatoon’s Dundonald area.

Advertised as a Nagar Kirtan, Sunday’s parade in Saskatoon marked the beginning of Vaisakha, which in some Sikh calendars, marks the beginning of a New Year.

Hundreds of members from the Sikh community paraded in Saskatoon, singing holy hymns along the way. Ravinder Singh, a member of the Sikh community in Saskatoon said this was about blessing the city and introducing everyone to their Sikh neighbours.

“This is a blessing to the neighbourhood, to the community, to bring it close and introduce ourselves,” Singh said. “Who we are and what we believe”

The hours-long parade features lavish floats, food trucks and prayers ending at Dundonald Park. Members of Saskatoon city council as well as provincial and federal politicians were in attendance.