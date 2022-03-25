Sask. social assistance recipients getting an extra dollar per day to deal with inflation

Social assistance recipients in Saskatchewan will now be getting an extra dollar per day to help them deal with inflation.

On Friday, a line-up for lunch stretched for half a block outside Carmichael Outreach in downtown Regina. It’s where many social assistance recipients go for help.

“I’m literally resorting to Carmichael Outreach just over there just for lunch today because I don’t have enough money for lunch on a regular basis,” said recipient Marina Pelletier.

Scenarios like Pelletier's is why the 2022-23 provincial budget included an extra buck a day to help social assistance recipients cope with escalating grocery prices.

“We’re actually increasing their basic benefit by $30 and their rent benefit by $25 so there’s a $55 a month lift for all Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) clients,” Minister of Social Services Lori Carr said.

Single social assistance recipients will now have $315 a month to cover groceries, clothing and transportation. They will also receive $600 a month for rent and utilities.

Cuurently there is only one apartment available in Regina at the $600 allotted by Social Services.

Anti-poverty groups feel the increases are not enough to help those struggling make ends meet.

“Would members of cabinet be happy if what they were looking at for next month’s income was an increase in living from $9.50 a day to $10.50 a day,” said Peter Gilmer from Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry.

It may be why some go elsewhere including tents and burned out buildings.

“We know that people are still living there. That’s the level of need and desperation that folks are going to find anywhere that they can,” Carmichael Outreach’s Steve Fox-Smith said.

The Saskatchewan NDP say improved benefits are needed.

“Under these new rates, someone on SIS is expected to live on less than half the poverty line. So it’s really not a fix,” said NDP MLA Meara Conway.

Organizations are calling for serious discussions about redrafting social assistance benefits, providing recipients with the means to live with dignity.