Sask. social services minister apologizes for downplaying homelessness

Saskatchewan’s social services minister has apologized for downplaying difficulties faced by those experiencing homelessness. Last month, Lori Carr suggested that anyone in need of housing could contact her office for a solution.

Darren Sangwais came to the legislative building to take Carr up on her offer for help finding a home which led to a meeting between the minister and groups helping the houseless.

“I’m tired and I’m hungry,” Sangwais said.

“One of the tough things is that there is a lot of stereotypes and misconceptions about the process for people to get housing,” said Alysia Johnson from Warriors of Hope.

The minister was told that individual housing needs are complicated.

“I think the conversation that we had, some of the words that I used they didn’t appreciate and I just apologized if anything I said offended them, that I certainly didn’t mean that intent,” said Lori Carr, minister of social services.

Social services allows about $600 a month for rent and utilities which is less than what landlords charge, forcing some into tents and abandoned buildings.

“The gentleman who came with us to the meeting that didn’t have a place to sleep last night, we presented a case that this is someone who has made multiple attempts and still didn’t know where he would spend the night last night so I think on that front that was really powerful,” said Johnson.

The minister did keep her promise to Darren Sangwais. A spot for the night was found at the Salvation Army and his long term housing support needs are bring fully assessed.

“I’m committed to working with community based organizations such as the people that were in the room yesterday and different levels of government to try and find housing for people,” Carr said.

One of the immediate concerns are emergency winter shelters that are scheduled to close over the next few weeks. Dozens could be turned back out onto the streets across the province. The focus now is on keeping everyone housed.