Sask. Special Olympians return home

Saskatchewan’s contingent of special Olympians recently returned from a long-anticipated trip where they finally got to see fellow athletes after a pandemic break and a cancelled competition this spring in Russia.

Jordan Stevenson is one of those athletes. He’s a speed skater from Saskatoon.

“At the games I went to, I finished second in pretty much everything except for long track. There was one guy who beat me every single time,” Stevenson told CTV News.

He works hard to keep that status so he can represent Saskatchewan and Canada when he competes, but the brakes were put on a recent competition scheduled for Russia because of the war in Ukraine. It was another missed opportunity for the 22-year-old to show the world his skills.

“You get to that point where you’re like, OK, this has been two years of my life now and you’re not sure. It’s been such a big part of your training, your work ethic, your life and now it’s just gone,” he said.

At the beginning of this month, he and a crew of three from Saskatchewan met with the rest of Canada’s Special Olympians in Toronto.

An experience that Stevenson said “felt surreal.”

“The main point was to get the entire team together and finally let everyone see each other, not through a screen and get our kit with our bunny hugs and t-shirts,” he said.

For the last two years, they only saw each other on Zoom. For a group of athletes, all of whom have an intellectual disability to be considered a Special Olympics member, that created more complexities in adapting according to Faye Matt, the CEO of Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

“Sport is what we offer, and yet it is a catalyst for human growth and development. Through sport, these athletes learn resilience and how to lose gracefully and how to win well and how to be part of a team,” she says.

Because they developed those skills through Special Olympics and sports, they were able to cope with shutdowns and delays in an enhanced way.

“The target kept moving and the plans kept changing. It allowed them to have that internal capacity to manage it. This team Canada is being nicknamed the resilience team because they are showing how well they can adapt to situations and goodness knows they’ve been through it with the plans that have kept changing,” Matt said.

Stevenson was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome - a high-functioning form of autism in grade 9.

On that trip to Toronto, he got to meet Olympic curler Jennifer Jones, complete fitness testing, and said, the whole experience was emotional.

“We were having a banquet, we were talking about the team, there were people up talking and it just felt surreal. I am just being honest, I was crying halfway through it because it’s sort of like it’s over now,” he said.

He’s gearing up for more qualifying games in Canada and a possible trip to Berlin in 2024.

Special Olympians don’t age out, so participation is lifelong and that is something Stevenson is looking forward to.

This Special Olympian bikes all over the city which he said was his main mode of transportation, so he’ll be out on the roads this summer and doesn’t mind well wishes in passing saying usually the only folks who recognize him are people in the cycling community.