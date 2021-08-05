Sask. sports officials expect Olympics-inspired boom in registration

The Hollandia Soccer Club expects its registration numbers to increase due to the success of Canada’s women’s team at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The last Olympics where they won bronze I believe, was really good as everybody tuned in and there was a lot of hype around it so it really elevates the position of our sport,” said director of coaching and player development Percy Hoff.

Canada is set to play Sweden for gold Friday at 9 p.m. local time.

“I think everybody likes to dream everybody likes to be part of success,” said Hoff. “Our women's national team certainly has had a lot of success in the past and that, that really helps to draw attention to it and get everybody focused on.”

A representative for Saskatoon Youth Soccer expects the success to push their numbers as well.

Soccer isn’t the only sport that could see registration push due to Canadian success at the Olympics.

On Wednesday Andre De Grasse won a gold medal in the 200 m sprint. On Thursday another gold medal was won by decathlon athlete Damian Warner.

Saskatchewan Athletics executive director Bob Reindl believes the registration grows because track sports don’t receives mainstream media attention compared to sports like hockey, football, basketball and baseball.

“When the Olympics come around every four years, we see an increase in our membership,”

Reindl says they also see an uptick in numbers during a Saskatchewan Summer Games or Canada Games year since athletes want to represent the province or district.