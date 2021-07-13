Sask. Stock Growers Association calling for government assistance amid extreme drought
The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA) is calling on the federal and provincial governments to help livestock producers facing extreme drought conditions.
In a press release, the SSGA said multiple consecutive years of well-below average precipitation has pushed producers to reduce herd sizes by up to 40 per cent by the winter season.
"Pastures are parched, hay and forage is scarce and feed costs are at a record-highs. Most producers don't have any carryover hay. Water quality and quantity are concerns in many areas of the province. We have less than 40 per cent of normal soil moisture across most of the province," said SSGA President Kelcy Elford, in the press release.
The SSGA is asking for enhancements to Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation programs, and the Farm & Ranch Water Infrastructure Program.
CTV News has reached out to the federal and provincial governments for their response.
More to come…
