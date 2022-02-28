Sask. stores pull Russian products, fundraise for Ukrainian relief charities

As the war in Ukraine continues, businesses in Saskatoon are joining the growing movement to pledge support for Ukrainian people thousands of kilometres away.

Initiatives to organize and send money to charities are happening at small local bakers, caters and big retailers, like Saskatoon Co-op, who announced it would pull all of its Russian products from its shelves to denounce the war.

“At Saskatoon Co-op, we denounce the actions of Russia and stand with Ukraine,” a post on its Facebook page said.

“We have taken action to remove Russian origin products from our shelves.”

In a statement, The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority said it will “delist Russian products from its distribution centre and retail stores effective immediately and encourage private retailers to do the same.”

Kerry Neufeld, co-owner of Maverick and Co. Liquor in Warman, offered a slightly different approach.

Since the product has been paid for and shipped to the store, rather than harm Canadian vendors and manufacturers, Neufeld opted to keep his limited Russian products on the shelf, but take every cent from the sales of those bottles and add them to a $10,000 donation in the coming weeks.

“Rather than pouring it down the drain, if people want to buy it, we will use that money and give it back to the Ukrainian community,” Neufeld said.

“We like to give to the community and give to people in need.”

With a large amount of Ukrainian customers, Maverick’s feel a responsibility to support relief and humanitarian efforts.

“We just feel for the people,” he said.

Over the weekend, Keith Jorgenson with Nestor’s Bakery, a 93-year-old family run Ukrainian-Canadian bakery, sold hundreds of donuts resembling the Ukrainian flag with all proceeds going to support Ukrainian relief efforts.

On Saturday, Jorgenson said he received over 400 text messages asking for an order of donuts, which sends $20 for each box of eight donuts sold. By Monday morning, $6,465 had been raised.

“We’ve been inundated with phone calls and texts,” he said.

“We’ve been moved with the scenes coming out of Ukraine and wanting to (have) some small part raising money and awareness.”

Nicola Lawson with PickNic's Catering was inundated with a wave of support after sharing a post on Facebook advertising a dozen of yellow and blue cupcakes for $36 with all proceeds during March going towards the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Ukrainian Refugees Fund.

She was busy all day Monday taking calls and prepping orders for the morning.

“It's something that we didn't have yesterday, so it's something that we're just actively working towards. I'm just going to bake and bake until I can bake no more,” Lawson said.