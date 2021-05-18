Sask. summer camps adjust to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Saskatchewan summer camps are working to reinvent the way they operate under the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Overnight camps are still not permitted under the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, so some are turning to day camp programming.

According to the province, all day camps must follow the requirements of the public health order including physical distancing and wearing a mask.

Under the guidelines, competition and gameplay are currently not permitted and singing is not recommended.

Any sports, dance, drama or arts camps will have to follow the capacity and distancing restrictions found in the sport and activity guidelines.

For all camps, groups of children and staff members assigned to them must stay together and not mix with other groups in the camp. Staff should stay with the same group for the duration of the camp.

Day camps that are within a special care or personal care home are subject to the general restrictions of that facility and must ensure there is no interaction between the campers and residents or staff.

Pickup and drop-off locations should be outside if possible and support physical distancing. The province recommends separate entrances for different groups, staggering entry times and limiting pickups and drop-offs to one parent or guardian.

Families are also being asked to assess their children daily for symptoms of COVID-19. Children who are sick will not be allowed to attend the camp.

