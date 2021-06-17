Sask. surgeon continues COVID-19 claims – but doesn’t allow questions from media

A Saskatoon surgeon invited journalists outside Walter Murray Collegiate to share his opinions on COVID-19 — but reporters were not allowed to ask questions.

Dr. Francis Christian called for the pause of the COVID-19 vaccinations for children, saying the disease does not pose a threat to kids. He said he supports the vaccine for the elderly, the vulnerable and health care workers.

“There is no emergency in children,” said Christian, who is also a professor of surgery at the University of Saskatchewan.

The College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan said it does not support Christian’s views.

Christian previously shared his views alongside some other Canadian doctors in a video posted to BitChute on June 4.

In the video, Christian said he is a “pro-vaccine” physician but calls the COVID-19 vaccine “an experimental injection” because “it isn’t being made like a vaccine.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in an statement to CTV News that it doesn’t support any opinions that cast doubt on the seriousness of COVID-19 or the effectiveness of vaccines.

“This kind of communication feeds conspiracy theories and misinformation, as well as sends the false message that our health care workers at the front line are somehow faking or making up the loss of life and trauma.”

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

According to the Government of Canada website, “only vaccines that are proven to be safe, effective and of high quality are authorized for use in Canada.”

It added that all of the approved vaccines have been vigorously tested during their development and carefully reviewed by Health Canada.

Family physician Dr. Chong Wong also spoke at the event, saying the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine should be more accessible.

“Every drug I prescribe for my patients, I tell them the good thing about it, and also the bad things about it — so they can decide for themselves,” Wong said.

Adverse vaccine reactions are publicly reported by Health Canada.

According to that data, serious adverse reactions have been reported after 0.005 per cent of doses.

"The benefits of vaccines authorized in Canada continue to outweigh the risks," Health Canada says.