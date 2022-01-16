Sask. surpasses 11k active COVID-19 cases with 1,169 new infections reported Sunday

Active COVID-19 cases reached 11,465 in Saskatchewan as 1,427 new cases were reported for Sunday.

The seven-day average of new cases has increased to 1,169 or 97.0 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Saskatoon continued to lead the province in active cases with 3,329, while Regina continued with the second largest case load in the province with 2,994.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the provincial total at 961.

There has been no change in Omicron cases reported in Saskatchewan with 1,684 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Ray Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) reported that based on SNP testing, 95 per cent of new cases are Omicron cases.

Given the percentage, the SHA said it will assume that all new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan are Omicron and RRPL will cease performing SNP testing on new samples.

The SHA said international travellers will still undergo whole genome sequencing, and in-province cases will be tested at random.

The age category of 20 to 39 accounted for 40.9 per cent of new cases reported.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 on Sunday to 162.

Out of the 162 hospitalizations, 60 were not fully vaccinated.

There are 150 residents receiving inpatient care with 65 of those individuals having a COVID-19 related illness.

There are 55 incidental COVID-19 infections and 30 have yet to be determined.

There are 12 patients in the ICU. Seven of those are for COVID-19 related illnesses and five are incidental COVID-19 infections.

There were 932 more recoveries reported since Saturday.

An additional 1,300 Saskatchewan residents became fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 877,437 for the province.