Sask. surpasses 1M COVID-19 vaccinations

More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone into the arms of Saskatchewan residents.

The province reached the million marker in 189 days, hitting the milestone after an additional 6,496 vaccines were administered, according to government data. To date, 1,005,275 doses have been given.

So far, 710,073 people have received their first dose and 295,202 people are fully vaccinated.

Seventy per cent of people 18 years and older have their first dose, while 69 per cent of people 12 years and older have their shot.

Health-care workers have administered nearly 350,000 doses in the last 30 days, according to the government’s vaccine dashboard.

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign began on Dec. 15, when two health-care workers were immunized in Regina.

Currently, everyone age 12 and older is eligible for their first dose. As of Monday morning, anyone who got the first dose on or before May 15 can get their second.