Sask. surpasses 500K total COVID-19 vaccinations

Saskatchewan has surpassed 500,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 13,042 newly administered doses reported Saturday bring the province’s total number of doses given to 504,482.

Of those doses, 458,460 are first doses and 46,022 are second doses.

The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 126,810 total doses administered. The Regina zone sits in second with 116,432 shots given.

As of Friday, the province said 69.6 per cent of residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose of vaccine. Additionally, 58 per cent of those 30-years and older have received their first dose, while 49 per cent of those 18-years and older have received their first shot.

Saskatchewan is expected to receive 62,180 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of May 10.

As of Saturday, vaccine eligibility was lowered to those 32-years and older. Eligibility will drop again on Monday to include those 29-years and older.