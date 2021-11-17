Sask. surpasses 900 COVID-19 deaths

Saskatchewan has surpassed 900 COVID-19 deaths, after reporting four more on Wednesday.

The province said 901 residents have now died after testing positive for COVID-19. Wednesday’s deaths include one person in the 40-59 age group, one person in the 60-79 age group and two people in the 80-plus age group.

The Government of Saskatchewan also reported 149 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 105, or 70.5 per cent, were unvaccinated, while three were partially vaccinated and 41 were fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 1,104 COVID-19 cases are considered active. Active cases have been declining steadily since peaking at 4,864 on Sept. 26. Wednesday’s total marks the lowest active case count since Aug. 18.

There are 168 people in Saskatchewan hospitals related to COVID-19, including 42 patients in intensive care. An additional 11 residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

Of the individuals in hospital, 112, or 66.7 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North East (two), North West (12), North Central (10), Saskatoon (39), Central West (two), Central East (19), Regina (17), South West (eight), South Central (two) and South East (35) zones. Three cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 114, or 9.5 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,703,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,039 doses from Tuesday. There are 821,659 residents fully vaccinated.