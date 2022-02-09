Sask. teacher faces sexual exploitation charges

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid sexual exploitation charges following a months-long investigation.

In June of last year, officers at the Rosthern RCMP detachment learned of sexual offences that had allegedly occurred at Hepburn School in Hepburn.

The alleged victim was a teenage student and the suspect was a teacher at the school, RCMP said in a news release.

On Jan. 13, RCMP arrested and charged 34-year-old Ryan Hutchinson with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Rosthern on Wednesday.

In a statement, Prairie Spirit School Division said it is "committed to the protection and wellbeing" of students..

While the division said it is unable to comment on personnel issues, it confirmed Hutchinson is no longer employed by the division.

Prairie Spirt has also conducted its own investigation into the allegations and additional supports have been offered to the Hepburn School community, the statement said.