Sask. teachers feel province not bargaining on classroom size and complexity issues

As negotiations for a new contract continue between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the province, teachers are claiming that their concerns with classroom size and complexity are not being met.

According to a news release from the STF on Thursday, a third meeting between teachers and government representatives in Regina this week ended with “no progress on these issues”.

“We see no evidence that government and trustees are at the point where they are willing to seriously engage in finding solutions to the difficult problems facing education in Saskatchewan,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in the release.

“Becotte said the teachers’ bargaining team is disappointed with the government’s opening salary offer as well as their reluctance to introduce articles to the Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement regarding violence-free classrooms and Truth and Reconciliation,” the release said.

In an email to CTV News, the Saskatchewan government said its trustee bargaining committee’s proposed offer of a seven per cent increase in composition to teachers over three years is a fair deal for both teachers and taxpayers.

“Teachers in Saskatchewan earn salaries above the average for teachers in western Canada, while living in one of the most affordable provinces in the country,” the email read.

“Outside of that process, an additional $40 million was provided to school divisions to support enrolment growth and complexity of today’s classrooms,” the email says.

According to the province, with this announcement, operating funding has grown to $2.08 billion for the 2023-24 school year.

The province said that is an increase of $89.4 million over the 2022-23 school year.

According to the STF, negotiations between the two sides will resume Aug. 14 and 15 in Saskatoon with additional negotiation dates set for September and October.