Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning

More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.

At this point, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte has more questions than answers about the need for centralization.

"We're also concerned about the idea of a corporation in education and we don't clearly understand why there's a need for a Crown corporation to be created to deliver this online system," Becotte said.

"We question why we need to reinvent the wheel."

Born out of the government's throne speech, on Oct. 6, the province announced plans to centralize online learning for Saskatchewan students starting in the 2023-24 school year under a new crown corporation.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 students across the province could access the system, which would be taught from various locations. Teachers across the province would have an opportunity to teach at the online school.

The goal is to centralize 33 online programs operated by public school divisions in the province. Catholic Schools are exempted.

Becotte wishes the province engaged with teachers and other education stakeholders prior to the announcement.

She worries what the centralized system could look like without that consultation, since there is no current online or distance learning policy from the province.

Becotte also said the "fast" timeline of trying to launch the new system by next school year is another concern of the union.

"I've seen schools built with an aggressive timeline that is not attainable. What results in those situations is almost chaos," she said.

"We want to ensure that we get it right the first time."

Becotte said a letter from STF to the Ministry of Education addressing these concerns is yet to be answered.