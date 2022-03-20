Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season
After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.
In a team announcement over Twitter on Saturday, Saskatchewan’s top ranked men’s curling team announced they would call it quits after this season.
The team consists of Braeden Moskowy, Kirk Muyres, Dustin Kidby, and Captain Matt Dunstone. Everyone but Dunstone, who currently resides in British Columbia, are originally from Saskatchewan.
“The last four years with this team have been some of the best years I have ever lived,” said Dunstone. “Some people never get to play with a friend over their career. I’ve been fortunate to say I got to play with three of my best friends the last four seasons.”
Dunstone thanked his teammates, the public and the province for all their support over the years.
“I will forever be thankful for them, their families and the wonderful people of Saskatchewan that have treated me like their own for the past five years,” Dunstone said in the release.
Team Dunstone will finish the 2021-22 season in Toronto for the Grand Slam that is set run from April 12-17.
-
Barrie businesses,residents react to end of mask mandateThe first day of spring is the last day of mandatory masks in Ontario.
-
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fireOne person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
-
Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over BlackhawksJansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
-
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within daysProminent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
-
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summerSplash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
-
Indoor baseball camp opens up sport to kids living with disabilitiesEdmonton children and their families are looking back at a rewarding season of baseball as the first program of its kind wrapped up at Kinsmen Field House.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highwaysWhile Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rainAfter a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offencesA city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.