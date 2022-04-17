Sask. teen hopes to inspire other young authors after dystopian novel published

Spitfyar: Rise of a Teen Combatant is 14-year-old Mojet Adediji’s first published work.

It started out as a creative writing assignment for her sixth-grade ELA class. But it turned into so much more.

“I had to create a 500-word story,” Adediji said, concerning the assignment that kicked it all off.

“But I found that after a couple of years of reading thousands of books on my own, I wanted to create my own story, my own real chapter book story.”

Years after she wrote the assignment, Adediji finished work on her first feature, titling it Spitfyar: Rise of Teen Combatant. The narrative takes place in the 24th Century and follows a pair of siblings as they navigate a dystopian world where two empires engage in a global power struggle.

Adediji’s inspirations for her characters were grounded in the world around her.

“The inspiration for these two characters, they’re really a collection of my personality as well as the personalities of the people around me,” she said. “My friends, my family, teachers, as well as my classmates.”

One of Adediji’s favourite scenes in the novel is when one of the main characters, Josh, has a flashback to a conversation with his father concerning the future.

“The reason I liked it is that it reminded me a lot of my own parents,” she said. “It reminded me a lot of the memories I had when we first started out. So, they were reflections of my everyday life.”

According to Adediji, the story matured along with her.

“So, it’s been part of a five-year span of being revisited and reedited and having more taken out of it and more put into it. So, the book has changed a lot.”

Mojet’s father, Ebenezer Adediji, is proud of his daughter’s accomplishment, especially at such a young age.

“I was so excited,” he said. “You know that joy you feel when your first child is born and you’re holding the child in your arms? When we held the hard copy in our hands, that was the joy we felt.”

Ebenezer went on to say that the narrative of Spitfyar is very telling of his daughter's passions.

“It’s a story of determination, resilience, friendship, networking and strategy,” he said. “All of these are very important skills that young minds need to develop. So, I’m happy that she has the passion to empower young minds like hers so that they can make a difference in our world.”

Adediji is excited to start work on two sequels to Spitfyar, and hopes to have the opportunity to pass on her skills to younger students through tutoring.

“I want to create a safe space for other teens like me,” she said. “I want them to be able to see they can write. They can create stories and they can create things that maybe people wouldn’t have thought were in them. It’s amazing to see what children my age are able to create.”

Spitfyar is available on Amazon.