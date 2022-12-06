Sask. temperature records broken in early December cold snap

Multiple temperature records were broken as wind chill values reached minus 50 in Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning, as a high-pressure system moved through the prairies, bringing cold arctic air and clear skies with it.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for the majority of the province on Tuesday afternoon. The warnings were cancelled on Wednesday afternoon with the exception of several regions in northeastern Saskatchewan.

TEMPERATURE RECORDS BROKEN

According to Environment Canada, eight overnight low-temperature records were broken on the morning of Dec. 7 across Saskatchewan.

The oldest record broken was in the Estevan area. A low of minus 33.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in 1919. The benchmark was shattered on Wednesday when temperatures reached minus 37.3.

The largest margin went to the Weyburn area which had its 1956 record of minus 33.3 broken when temperatures dipped to minus 39.6 in the area.

More information on cold temperature records can be found here.

Temperatures remain low across the province, with Regina recording minus 37 with the wind chill as of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The federal weather service reminds the public that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

BUS CANCELLATIONS

The extreme weather has also forced school divisions to make bus cancellations in Regina and around southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

All Prairie Valley School Division buses are cancelled Wednesday morning, with buses expected to operate in the afternoon.

Regina Public Schools also said all student transportation is cancelled on Wednesday.

All Regina Catholic School Division transportation is cancelled for the day Wednesday as well.

Prairie South Schools also said it had a number of bus cancellations for Wednesday, those can be read here.

Parents are asked to report all absences as schools will remain open on Wednesday.