Saskatchewan is preparing to offer hundreds of thousands of rapid COVID-19 testing kits across the province.

According to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan, the option will be available to asymptomatic individuals at walk-in, drive-thru, mobile or pop-up testing sites. Long-term and personal care homes, shelters, detox facilities, group homes, schools, EMS, fire, police, participating pharmacies and dental offices will also receive access to rapid testing.

“Many of these sectors may not have the capacity to use these tests on their own, so the Ministry of Health is working with SaskBuilds and Procurement to develop a Request for Pre-Qualifications (RFPQ) tender for third-party providers to deliver testing to these locations,” the province said in the news release.

The province said it is exploring pop-up point of care testing sites, as well as the possibility for health care workers to test themselves weekly. The Ministry of Health and the SHA are working to ensure proper training allows these tests to be utilized to their best potential.

"We know that testing plays a crucial role in helping to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and now with variants of concern surfacing in our province it is more important than ever that testing is expanded to make it easier, quicker and more convenient to access.” Paul Merriman, Minister of Health said.

Any rapid test that returns a positive result will require a retest using the PCR test.