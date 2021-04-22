Sask. to ease visitor restrictions at care homes

The Saskatchewan government announced Thursday that it will ease visitor restrictions at care homes in the province in one week.

Starting April 29, the province said long-term and personal care home residents will be able to have family members or support people visit, two at a time, if the resident is fully vaccinated, at least 90 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated and three weeks has passed since the last second dose.

According to the government, up to four people will be allowed to visit residents outside.

Minister of Seniors Everett Hindley said about 43 facilities in the province currently meet the requirement.

