Following the launch of the province’s vaccine booking system on Thursday, Saskatchewan residents above the age of 80 will be able to schedule an immunization appointment Friday morning.

People who fit the expanded age range will be able to make an appointment starting Friday, March 12 at 8 a.m. Bookings can be made online or over the phone.

People can schedule their shot 24/7 using the province’s dedicated website. They will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

The Vaccine Call Centre will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Nearly 3,000 vaccination appointments were scheduled in the first two hours Saskatchewan's new booking system was available Thursday morning.

According to the province, Individuals are not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time if: