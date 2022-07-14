iHeartRadio

Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5

Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday. 

The province is placing an order and anticipates a supply will be available the week of July 18, according to a release from the government of Saskatchewan.

Plans to distribute the vaccines will be announced before they arrive, as initial supplies may be limited.

