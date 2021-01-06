The Government of Saskatchewan says it will allocate all remaining Moderna doses received to date to the Far North East and North East zones.

Residents and staff of long term care and personal care homes and front-line health care workers are to be first in line, according to a news release.

The doses will be shipped as soon as possible, the province says.

The Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority (NITHA) has declared recent outbreaks in La Ronge and Stanley Mission.

Chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Tammy Cook-Searson, told CTV News on Tuesday that she wants the COVID-19 vaccine sent to these areas.

The province received 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine as of Dec. 28.

Another 5,300 doses are expected to be delivered next week.

To date, 8,775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been received in Regina and Saskatoon. Prince Albert is to receive 3,900 doses on Wednesday.