Sask. to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines following new recommendations

The Government of Saskatchewan said it will follow new guidance from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccine second doses.

NACI changed its guidelines to allow for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Federal health officials announced the updated guidance, saying that a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford/COVISHIELD vaccine can be followed up with a second AstraZeneca shot, or be safely combined with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots "unless contraindicated."

“Effective immediately, the provincial vaccination roll out plan will incorporate this guidance to ensure safe and rapid deployment of vaccines to residents,” the province said in a news release. “Saskatchewan anticipates having an adequate supply of all vaccine types in order to provide residents with the second dose they prefer.”

Residents are reminded that they require two doses of the vaccine in order to be properly protected.

