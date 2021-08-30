Sask. to offer vaccine passport, booster shots for eligible populations

The Saskatchewan government will roll out a proof of COVID-19 vaccination document and begin delivering booster shots as the pandemic's fourth wave tightens its grip on the province.

On Monday, Saskatchewan reported three deaths and 199 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active case count in the province to 2,068.

A printable proof of vaccination document is now available through residents' MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account at eHealth Saskatchewan for use at businesses, venues or events where it is required.

A QR code version is also in the works, the province said in a news release announcing the move.

Frontline health-care workers will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing. The details of the plan are still under development, the province said.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that proof of vaccination will be required at all home games starting Sept. 17.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the Universities of Regina and Saskatchewan have also announced proof-of-vaccination policies in recent weeks.

During a virtual news conference, when asked why his government stopped short of mandating proof-of-vaccination rules such as those announced in Manitoba and British Columbia, Premier Scott Moe said he wanted to take a "collaborative" approach rather than applying "the heavy hand of government."

Moe also cited potential "operational" hurdles businesses might face — particularly retailers — if the proof of vaccination was required.

BOOSTER SHOTS START SEPT. 7

While the province says two standard vaccine doses provide "optimal protection" from COVID-19, the province will begin offering booster shots for eligible populations.

"Real-world evidence indicates that there are factors that may contribute to the waning of effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the age of the recipients and if the individual is immunocompromised due to a medical condition or medication," the news release said.

The eligible groups include residents of long-term care and personal care homes, transplant recipients, people undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy.